Sonoma State University is installing six electric vehicle charging stations on campus. The charging stations will be installed in Lot D by the Student Center and Lot L by the Green Music Center by the end of the year.

“Our long term plan is to analyze how these first six PEV charging stations are being used and then we can address the needs of additional stations accordingly,” said Cody Smith, SSU Police Services interim parking manager. Three vehicles will be able to charge at one time in each lot.

SSU joins multiple California State University campuses that have recently installed PEV (plug-in electric vehicle) charging stations. These stations will allow students, faculty and guests to charge their electric vehicles on campus with any valid SSU parking permit.

“We are excited about adding another environmentally friendly transit option to the Sonoma State,” says SSU Director of Sustainability Paul Draper. “Whether it’s our school sponsored ride sharing programs, car sharing service, public transit or pedal power, we are passionate about supporting sustainable methods of transportation.”