The Cotati Fall Curbside Cleanup, scheduled for the week of Oct. 14-21, will allow Cotati residents to place any extra garbage (contained in bags or boxes) at the curb for collection on their regular collection day.

The cleanup is limited to Cotati residential customers and multi-family complexes. Businesses and property managers are excluded from participating. Multi-family complexes must request cleanup service by scheduling service no later than Friday, Oct. 14.

The following requirements must be adhered to during cleanup:

• Excess materials will not be removed: Residents are limited to two cubic yards of materials at the curb. This is equivalent to 14 bags, boxes, or cans or one bulky item plus seven bags or boxes or 2 bulky items.

• Loose items will not be collected: All materials must be contained.

• Oversized, heavy, bulky items: Bulky items must weigh less than 50 pounds, be less than 5-feet long and capable of being loaded easily into a truck. Large furniture requires an appointment.

• Prohibited items and hazardous waste will not be collected: No dirt, rocks, concrete, tires, tree stumps, large appliances, mattresses, electronics, or pressure treated wood, lawnmowers, recyclable items, or items banned from disposal will be collected.

No hazardous waste will be collected curbside including propane tanks, paint, oil, chemicals and cleaners. For hazardous waste disposal information, call 565-3375 or go to www.recyclenow.org.

• Recyclables: Keep all recyclable items separate from cleanup debris. Recycle in your blue cart or at a recycling center. Consider donating usable goods to a thrift store or other reuse program.

Call Redwood Empire Disposal at (707) 585-0291 or go to www.unicycler.com for more information.