Cotati’s City Council adopted a motion directing its representative on the Board of Directors for Sonoma Clean Power, Councilman Mark Landman, to approve the proposed amended Joint Powers Agreement, and provide Landman the discretion to vote on additional amendments as appropriate.

The vote was unanimous, 5-0.

These amendments appear to clear the way for SCP to expand beyond Sonoma County into Mendocino County. The County of Mendocino and the cities of Fort Bragg, Willits and Point Arena have all voted to join SCP. If the SCP Board of Directors chooses to formally bring them into SCP, they will add two voting members, with the voting shares modified. Cotati’s voting share will remain unchanged.

On Oct. 13, the SCP Board of Directors will be considering the amendments to the Joint Powers Agreement (JPA). The summary of the proposed changes:

• Cleaning up old transitional language from the start-up of SCP, and formally incorporates the jurisdictions that joined SCP after start-up (Petaluma, Rohnert Park, and Cloverdale);

• Combines two existing advisory committees into one new “Community Advisory Committee”

• Updates and clarifies the purposes of SCP;

• Supports the energy procurement process by requiring the board of directors to establish procurement criteria under which the CEO may execute energy contracts;

• Requires that members of board of directors be elected members of the governing body of entities participating in SCP;

• Allows the board of directors discretion regarding representation on the board for new participants outside of Sonoma County. This will allow the board the option to offer service to Mendocino County while giving the three incorporated cities one joint representative, rather than three representatives as is required under the current JPA);

• Allows the CEO to temporarily change rates for up to three months because of PG&E rate changes or unforeseen circumstances;

• Retaining language allowing non-elected individuals to serve on the SCP Board of Directors.

Sonoma Clean Power (SCP) was formed to give local control of the electric energy supply, lower rates and cleaner power. Local control keeps revenues in Sonoma County where they can be directed to any one of a number of goals, including lower rates, purchasing cleaner power, and supporting and accelerating the transition to a clean energy economy. SCP is a not-for-profit agency, independently run by Sonoma County and the participating cities of Cloverdale, Cotati, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma, unincorporated Sonoma County and the Town of Windsor.

SCP is one of four operational Community Choice Aggregations in California. The others are MCE Clean Energy, Lancaster Choice Energy, and CleanPowerSF. Peninsula Clean Energy is scheduled to begin service in October 2016. Dozens of other communities in California are also investigating Community Choice Aggregation. In addition, Illinois, Ohio, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New York also have community power programs.

For customers that choose to participate, SCP replaces PG&E’s electric generation services with its own electric generation service. PG&E continues to do the billing, starts and stops when you move, maintains the grid (poles and wires) and resolves outages.