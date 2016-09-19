Senior Taylor Enzler doubled her career total with two goals on Saturday, Sept. 10, lifting the Sonoma State women's soccer team to a 3-1 victory over host Dixie State in St. George, Utah. Cecilia Sifuentes also found the back of the net for the Seawolves who improved to 2-1-1 this season.

SSU 1, Colorado Mesa 0

Miriam Bloom netted the first goal of her career in the first half and it held up as the game-winner, leading the Sonoma State women's soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Colorado Mesa on Sept. 8 in St. George, Utah. Bloom's score came in the 20th minute when Sara Van Wagoner centered a pass.

Bloom didn't miss her chance, burying it into the back of the net to give the Seawolves the win.

SSU men play to draw

Despite playing a man down for the final 45 minutes, of which included two 10-minute overtimes, the Sonoma State men's soccer team forced host Azusa Pacific into a scoreless draw Saturday night at the Cougar Soccer Complex in Azusa. It is the third tie in four games for the Seawolves to start the year, and the second of the scoreless variety.

The Seawolves fell to 0-1-3.