The Old Bale Mill State Park in Napa Valley will be hosting Old Mill Days Oct. 1-2. Here your children will learn about

grinding grains and lend a hand turning the crank on a corn husker, apple press and other antique stuff.

Period costume is encouraged for this event. What period you ask? From bear skins to country wear, it’s all fun.

Visitors can tour the inside of the mill and see the giant stones imported from far away France in 1849. The mill is powered by a slowly turning water wheel, which is an authentic restoration and one of the few restored grist mills in the state. The park is open every weekend from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and there is parking and a small entrance fee ($5

for adults and $2 for children 6-17, and free for children under 6).

You can take home a small bag of flour ground at the mill. Be sure to take lots of film for your camera. If you are under 20 you might ask, “what is film?” Bale Grist Mill is located between the towns of St. Helena and Calistoga on Highway 29/128. You can either park at the Bale Mill parking lot or hike the History Trail from Bothe-Napa Valley State Park to the mill (about a 2-mile round trip).

To check out the park go to www.napavalleystateparks.org and click through to get the mill’s web page. There you will find pictures and lots of details. They offer school tours with advance notice.

My first trip was a school outing in 1956, and I still remember it all, mostly, with the exception of Becky Thatcher.

I’ll never forget how beautiful she was in a gingham dress and golden curls…enchanting.

My great grandpa, William Hanson (catchy name), bought his flours there. As old-timers put it, “When meal comes to

you that way, like the heated underside of a settin’ hen, it bakes bread that makes city bread taste like cardboard.”

At the famous Cow Mountain Hunt Club, the bucks were hiding deep in the brush and poison oak, but none made it

into the jeeps. Snake hunting was better, as a three-foot rattler was hissing at one of the jeeps right in the road, and the button count was nine. Two others were caught the week before. They were bigger, longer and fatter, but their button count was only seven.

The trees are still a bright green and acorns are abundant this year, which means lots of browse for the wildlife. The

smell of fall is in the air, as a few leaves are making their way down to carpet the ground in a riot of yellow, pale green

and brown.

Bill Comstock spotted a mountain lion running across the road, “They eat way too many fawns every year,” he said.

The mountain is home to other eaters of fawn, including bear, bobcats and the most voracious killer of baby deer, Mr.