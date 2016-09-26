Jake Simmons’ eye-popping start to the season continued last week as the Rancho Cotate High quarterback torched the Sequoia defense for six touchdown passes and 344 yards in a 49-21 non-league victory in Redwood

City.



The Cougars (1-1) finally play their first home game tonight, and the task is daunting, to say the least. The Antioch Panthers are coming to town, and they’re bringing the best high school running back, if not player, in the

nation in Najee Harris with them.

The 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back is considered by many to be the top recruit in the nation, and he already has committed to the University of Alabama.

Through three games this season, Harris has rushed for 681 yards and the Panthers will come into Cougar Stadium with a 2-1 record.

In the first and third games of the season, Harris sat out the second halves because the Panthers were leading by significant margins.



Kickoff tonight is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.



The Cougars will counter with Simmons and what has been a high-powered offense through the first two games. Simmons also threw for six touchdowns in the season-opening loss to Analy. Simmons has thrown for 906

yards in two games without interception.



Jaelen Ward thus far has proven to be the top target Simmons. Against Sequoia, Ward latched on to nine passes

from Simmons for 216 yards and three touchdowns. He has four touchdowns, 381 receiving yards and 21 receptions through two games.



Rancho Cotate also got a solid contribution from the running game as Tanielu Guerrero had 111 yards on 12 carries. He also had a rushing and receiving touchdown.



Simmons’ other two touchdown passes went to Mason Heinse and Logan Reese, who had six catches for 58 yards.

