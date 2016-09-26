As most of you know, Quincy’s Pub and Cafe has been around for quite some time and has undergone a few changes in ownership and style over the years. And as of April of this year, the change became quite significant.

This is not just a change from the “bar food” to barbeque but rather shelving the bar food, hiring a chef, and changing the menu to nothing but Greek.

Yes, all of the food is now Greek cuisine! Does that mean you can’t get your old favorites? Well, yes it does mean that.

Sure they have Soutzoukakia (meatballs) and Kalamaki (pork kabos) and Pastitsio (Greek Lasagna) on the very limited menu (seven total Greek traditions) with six additional vegetarian specialties such as Spanakopita (phyllo with spinach, feta and herbs) and Briam (seasonal vegetables roasted in light tomato sauce with herbs.) Those menu items range from $6.95 for the small salad to $13.95 for the Variety Meze (spanakopita, dolmas, keftedaki, loukaniko, tzatziki and other unpronounceable items).

They do serve some very tasty steak fries (Greek style) with those meals (or a salad) but you cannot order a hotdog, hamburger, eggs over easy, or a ham and Swiss sandwich.

Each day that Quincy’s is open dining (Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.) there are also two to three specials of the day ($13.50) that are derived from Greek recipes.

So if you can’t say it, can you eat it? Yes you can. Actually the food is quite good and doesn’t require you to claim Greek heritage to enjoy it. The Soutzoukakia was covered in a very nice sauce; the quantity was plenty, while the fries were very, very good.

One of the specials was ordered (shrimp and pilaf) and although perhaps on par with the Soutzoukakia, it too was tasty and filling.

The décor hasn’t changed a bit, so you will feel the same going in but not the same coming out.

They haven’t updated the TV sets (although there are a number of them) but you can get drinks during your lunch hour if so inclined.

The bar-maid/waitress was knowledgeable and helpful and friendly and made one feel at home; almost reason enough to come back.

I guess I hadn’t been in there for a while (it used to be much more on my radar) and so I was quite surprised to find this change and wasn’t sure if I would like it. Somehow, it is jarring to the senses to have this quality of food, all being Greek, served in an Irish Bar. But hey, this is Rohnert Park and anything goes!

Give it a whirl and let me know what you think.

Quincy’s is located at 6590 Commerce Blvd., in Rohnert Park. Call (707) 585-1079 for more information.