Two men wound up in the hospital after a single-car rollover collision occurred early Monday morning, Sept. 12. One of the men eventually was booked into Sonoma County Jail on charges of felony DUI causing injury and criminal threats.

According to a press release by the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety, an off duty officer driving home from his shift encountered a solo vehicle collision at the intersection of Golf Course Drive and Country Club Drive in Rohnert Park.

It was reported during the investigation there were two individuals in the car prior to the collision. A witness following the vehicle said at least one, if not both subjects were ejected from the car when it struck a curb at a high rate of speed, ultimately rolling several times.

The passenger that was being put into the wheel chair had a previous injury that had rendered him a paraplegic. Because of previous injuries and his condition from the crash, the passenger, who was not identified, was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Preliminary information indicates the passenger has a broken femur, punctured lung, internal head injury and a fractured neck. According to attending staff at the hospital, if the officer had not stopped and care was delayed, the passenger would have likely died.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as William Kammerer, a 27-year-old male from Santa Rosa.

He was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. During his transport to the hospital, Kammerer told the medic crew he was a member of a criminal street gang and threatened to kill them because they were transporting him to the hospital. It is suspected that Kammerer was intoxicated at the time of the collision.

Kammerer’s bail was set at $100,000.