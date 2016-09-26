Buying a rental property can be a very lucrative and sound financial investment.

The key is how to determine whether not buying a rental property with financing makes sense.

• Location, location, location: Location for the property is critical.

It is often thought a rental property is more of a dollars-and-cents transaction with less focus on location. While this is generally true, a rental property in a fantastic location will always have strong rents, less vacancy and much better appreciation over time compared with a property that has better cash flow in a less desirable location.

• Get real about repairs: Generally, it is a good bet when you can buy a rental property where the rent is greater than the mortgage payment, turning your cash flow positive.

It is a good idea to allocate at least 5 percent of the gross rents for the inevitable repairs that you’re going to incur as a landlord.

This includes, but is not limited to a new roof; new gutter and or repair; new paint; new kitchen; and various other types of repairs.

• Return on investment: How much cash will it take to earn X return is critical.

Rate of return is your net (after expenses) annual income divided by the capital investment.

For example, if your net income is $1,000 per month and your cash to buy a rental is $100,000 (down payment plus closing costs), the equation of $12,000 divided by $100,000 equals a 12 percent return. Each property will have a different rate of return.

What’s the best return for which to aim? That depends on your appetite for risk, cash on hand and revenue potential of the property.

• Property type: This one is big and is by far the most important decision you need to make.

For our purposes we are looking at single-family homes, condominiums and multi-family properties. Here is the list from best to worst multi-family properties, which almost always pencil better than single-family homes.

A multi-family home is essentially getting several single-family homes for one.

Here’s the eye popping part for landlords to hone in on: buying a rental such as a duplex allows the landlord to have flexibility when there’s a vacancy.

If one unit is vacant, the other unit makes up for the loss and vice versa. The combination of more units means more revenue driving potential returns higher.

A single-family home in a great location can be a sound financial investment. However, if you have a vacancy, you don’t have another unit to offset loss of rent unless you have a single-family home with a granny unit.

The granny unit can help offset that negative rental impact on the vacancy.

Single-family homes can be solid financial investments as long as you do your due homework.

Condominiums are last on the list, as they are the last to appreciate and the first to depreciate in economic cycles. Additionally, you’re sharing units with other owners, which makes the income potential very limited compared to a single-family home or a multi-family property.

Taking it a step further, the homeowners association payment can be anywhere between $200-$400 per month.

This is a big chunk of your cash flow that otherwise could be used to plan for upkeep or pay a property manager.

Consider the following when evaluating whether a rental makes sense for you:

• Is the property in a good location that would generate solid revenue and always be desirable?

• If it’s not in a good location, how much better is my rate of return?

• Is this a property that will need minimal or manageable upkeep over the bigger picture?

• Remember older properties need more upkeep.

• How is this benefiting me financially?

As a good rule of thumb, make sure you understand all the figures associated with this high-ticket investment. The better handle you have on the numbers the better success you will have purchasing a solid rental property.

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.