An opportunity to sing in Weill Hall is being offered to community singers in the North Bay.

Jenny Bent, director of choral activities at Sonoma State University, is accepting requests to audition for the SSU Symphonic Chorus.

Rehearsals are Mondays from 7-9:40 p.m. Singers wishing to audition should contact Dr. Bent at bentje@sonoma.edu or call her at (707) 664-3925.

The fall concerts this year are the Family Concert by Candlelight on Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and from Dec. 3-5 “The Bells” choral symphony by Rachmaninoff, with Santa Rosa Symphony and Bruno Ferrandis as conductor.