Sonoma County Library will host a series of free classes with health as the focus. Funded with a $30,000 federal grant, the library identified health literacy as an educational need in the community.

The “Healthy Living at Your Library” series will offer free educational classes and events to the public with a focus on nutrition, healthy cooking and physical fitness.

Classes will be offered countywide at each library branch from October 2016-May 2017.

Brett Lear, Sonoma County Library Director, says, “We’re so excited to offer these classes to empower families with information, resources and tools necessary for healthy living. Our hope is that it will level the playing field in health education in Sonoma County.”

Library partners include Sonoma County Department of Health Services, Santa Rosa Junior College, Sonoma County YMCA, Ceres Community Project, St. Joseph Health, Northern California Center for Well-Being, National Network of Libraries of Medicine, and others.

“The library’s project is in alignment with the mission of Ceres Community Project to energize communities by linking what we eat and how we care for each other with the health of people and planet,” said Ceres’ Nutrition Education Manager, Thais Harris. “It is our pleasure to support this project to help educate the public about the importance of a diet based on nutrient-rich, organic and local foods.”

For more information, contact Jaime Anderson at (707) 545-0831, ext. 1545 or email janderson@sonoma.lib.ca.us.

For more information on Healthy Living at Your Library, go to the library web site at www.sonomalibrary.org/health.