The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit District (SMART) this week began running trains at higher speeds as part of the next phase of system-wide testing on its route, which includes Rohnert Park and Cotati.

In addition to rail safety crossing gates, SMART will use safety flaggers at crossing gates as an added safety measure during this portion of the testing. SMART is asking motorists and pedestrians to be alert and aware at all crossing gates and remember the following safety tips:

• Never stop your car on the railroad tracks. Do not cross the tracks until you are sure your vehicle will be able to get across safely;

• Be patient: Obey all crossing signals and signage;

• Never walk on railroad tracks. Walking on the tracks is unsafe and illegal.

• Stay alert near all railroad crossings: Don’t be distracted by cell phones or headphones

For more information about SMART’s system-wide testing and to download a rail safety fact sheet, go to www.SonomaMarinTrain.org.