The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati (RCRPC) has again teamed up with the Redwood Empire Food Bank (REFB) for the seventh year to provide food every weekend to about 144 students at the John Reed and Waldo Rohnert Elementary Schools in Rohnert Park and to the Thomas Page Academy in Cotati.

It has been proven that teachers and administrators across the state and also in Rohnert Park and Cotati have noticed the students returning to school Mondays are unable to focus because of hunger. Many children are irritated and tummies growl because of the lack of food during the weekends.

Many students go home Fridays, and they’re not eating or eating very little over the weekend. The children are very anxious to get back to school on Mondays to participate in the school lunch program.

Along with the kind folks from the REFB, past Rotary President Louise Mason and Rotarian Arianne Eskew from the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati have mobilized the club’s members, as well as others from the community to further facilitate this needy program.

The REFB has adopted a program called the School Backpack Program and for $2.50 per student per week, the food bank can supply just enough food for a small family to get them through the weekend and be optimistic that the student may return to school Monday mornings and stay focused.

With additional donations from various businesses and private families, the club has raised enough money to help support those 144 students for the rest of the 2016-2017 school year.

With more generous donations, the club would like to go forth to another school in the district and to make sure no one goes home on Fridays without a full backpack which gets returned to the school office Mondays.

The goal of the RCRPC, with the support of volunteers like the Boys & Girls Club, Sonoma State University students and financial support from businesses and individuals would make sure that every qualified student in the CRPUSD needing assistance will all be able to go home Fridays with a back pack stuffed with wholesome food. The back packs were generously donated by the Sonoma Valley Rotary Club. The Boys & Girls Club and California Parent Institute also receive some assistance from the back pack program.

If you would like to contribute, volunteer to bag and distribute the food, bag up food at the Redwood Empire Food Bank on the first Wednesday of each month or if more information is needed, contact Louise Mason at (707) 524-3328.