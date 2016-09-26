|Police Beat
Rohnert Park police calls
9/6/16
12:36 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.
10:23 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for false identification to peace officer and outside warrant on Country Club Dr. at Southwest Blvd.
10:37 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on RPX.
11:11 a.m.: A 26-year-old female and a 36-year-old male arrested for possession of marijuana and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.
1:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:40 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:41 p.m.: CPS referral on Avram Ave.
2:27 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
3:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:43 pm.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Lynne Conde Way.
3:59 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Burton Ave.
4:08 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.
4:27 p.m.: CPS referral on Gaspar Ct.
5:07 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:27 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala.
6:38 p.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Beverly Dr.
7:28 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on LaBath Ave. at RPX.
7:29 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.
7:55 p.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for public intoxication, obstruction/resisting peace officer and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.
8:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for DUI on LaBath Ave. at RPX.
10:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.
9/7/16
12:28 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Redwood Dr.
12:49 a.m.: A 60-year-old female arrested for vandalism on Redwood Dr.
4:24 a.m.: A 42-year-old male arrested for possession of stolen vehicle on Commerce Blvd.
7:57 a.m.: Missing person reported on Camino Colegio.
9:45 a.m.: Grand theft reported on Blair Ave.
10:41 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Burton Ave.
12:54 p.m.: Hit and run reported NB RPX on ramp.
1:44 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Medical Center Dr.
2:08 p.m.: Burglary reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
2:30 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Lamont Ct.
3:02 p.m.: Violation of court order on Commerce Blvd.
3:14 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
3:14 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.
3:21 p.m.: Violation of court order on Commerce Blvd.
3:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Southwest Blvd.
3:31 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
3:35 p.m.: Battery reported on Enterprise Dr.
3:57 p.m.: A 44-year-old male arrested for battery on person on Enterprise Dr.
4:33 p.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for violation of court order on Commerce Blvd.
4:52 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Brett Ave.
5:40 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for petty theft on Brett Ave.
6:10 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Brett Ave.
6:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:36 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
7:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gary Ct.
9:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.
10:35 p.m.: Suicide reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
11:19 p.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Medical Center Dr.
11:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
9/8/16
1:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bruce Ave.
1:05 a.m.: A 43-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance on NB Hwy. 116 off ramp.
4:18 a.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.
9:52 a.m.: Battery on peace officer reported on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Professional Center Dr.
10:21 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Adrian Dr.
11:42 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on City Center Dr.
11:50 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Marissa Ct.
12:31 p.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.
12:35 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on City Center Dr.
2:12 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on San Francisco Way.
2:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.
2:52 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Emily Ave.
2:59 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.
3:02 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.
3:08 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for cruelty to child, possession of controlled substance and a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.
3:20 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Montero Dr.
3:40 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.
3:46 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:04 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.
4:05 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.
5:31 p.m.: Subject with gun reported on Bilbao Ct.
6:10 p.m.: CPS referral on RPX.
6:28 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.
7:04 p.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for brandishing firearm on Bilboa Ct.
7:55 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Camino Colegio.
8:08 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Bilboa Ct.
8:39 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.
9:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.
9:54 p.m.: Battery reported on Corte Blanco.
10:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.
11:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.
9/9/16
12:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Monique Pl.
1:12 a.m.: Vehicle pursuit reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.
3:20 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
4:12 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and disorderly conduct soliciting lewd act on Commerce Blvd.
8:08 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on State Farm Dr.
10:24 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
12:03 p.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.
12:51 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, public intoxication and violation of probation on Bodway Pw. at Maurice Ave.
1:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.
1:24 p.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.
1:49 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for robbery on Redwood Dr.
1:50 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr.
1:58 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Redwood Dr.
2:12 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Snyder Ln.
2:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.
3:05 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Carlita Circle.
4:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.
6:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.
6:42 p.m.: Fight reported on LaBath Ave.
7:13 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for battery and vandalism on LaBath Ave.
8:00 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on Enterprise Dr.
8:04 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Hollingsworth Circle.
10:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club at RPX.
10:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.
10:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.
10:42 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.
10:48 p.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.
11:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.
9/10/16
12:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.
12:15 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on NB RPX on ramp.
1:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.
3:18 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mandolin Way.
4:07 a.m.: A 47-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.
4:22 a.m.: Battery reported on Mercedes Way at Mitchell Dr.
4:22 a.m.: Two 26-year-old males and a 21-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and bench warrant on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.
7:22 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Raleys Towne Centre.
11:18 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Corte Blanco.
12:44 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Southwest Blvd.
2:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Brett Ave.
3:04 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Racquet Club Circle.
3:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gold Way.
3:36 p.m.: Throwing items at vehicle reported on RPX.
3:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.
4:10 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Enterprise Dr.
4:39 p.m.: A 25-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Gold Way.
5:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.
7:36 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Bobbie Way.
9:46 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.
10:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.
10:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Alta Ave.
10:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Montero Dr.
11:25 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.
11:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Beverly Dr.
9/11/16
12:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mattice Ln.
12:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Davis Circle.
12:44 a.m.: Fight reported on Blair Ave.
5:15 a.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.
12:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
1:38 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Santa Barbara Dr.
3:14 p.m.: Fight reported on LaBath Ave. at RPX.
3:21 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.
4:18 p.m.: Battery reported on Mattice Ln.
4:53 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Commerce Blvd.
5:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Joanne Ct.
8:14 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on RPX.
8:23 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Lancaster Dr. at Lindsay Ave.
9:18 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Santa Alicia Dr.
9:50 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Rancho Verde Circle.
9/12/16
1:30 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.
2:05 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course
2:28 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize and DUI causing bodily injury on Country Club Dr.
3:44 a.m.: A 57-year-old female arrested for DUI on Parque Fuente.
7:06 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported at the end of Fairway Dr.
8:37 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.
9:13 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Lassen Ct.
9:37 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Southwest Blvd.
10:08 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Doubletree Dr.
10:57 a.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Golf Course Dr.
11:44 a.m.: A 28-year-old male and a 26-year-old female arrested for making and passing fictitious check, defrauding an innkeeper, possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Doubletree Dr.
12:46 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.
1:07 p.m.: Surrendered firearm on City Center Dr.
1:45 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.
4:04 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Southwest Blvd.
4:15 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Roberts Lake Rd.
4:20 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Southwest Blvd.
4:27 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr. at RPX.
5:00 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Padre Pkwy.
5:28 p.m.: CPS referral on Country Club Dr.
5:56 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Ellen Ct.
7:13 p.m.: Petty theft reported at Raleys Towne Centre.
8:30 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.
9:05 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Burton Ave.
Cotati police calls
9/2/16
1:09 a.m.: A prowler reported on Santero Way.
2:20 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license, violation of probation and DUI causing bodily injury on Old Redwood Hwy.
4:51 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended/revoked license and outside warrant on LaPlaza at Old Redwood Hwy.
11:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Sierra Ave.
9/3/16
10:11 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.
9/4/16
12:20 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer on Old Redwood Hwy.
10:32 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.
11:13 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Forno Way.
7:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.
9:35 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at the dead end of Hwy. 116 S.
10:44 p.m.: Fireworks reported on E. Cotati Ave. at La Plaza.
9/5/16
2:02 a.m.: A 30-year-old male and a 27-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance with controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with revoked/suspended license, violation of post release into community and forged vehicle registration on Hwy 116 S.
3:24 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on W. Sierra Ave.
3:48 p.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on George St.
10:14 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Aaron St.
9/6/16
8:46 a.m.: Disturbance reported on El Rancho Dr.
5:09 p.m.: A 44-year-old female arrested for violation of probation on Old Redwood Hwy.
11:25 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.
9/7/16
7:27 p.m.: A burglary reported on Lincoln Ave.