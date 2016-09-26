Rohnert Park police calls

9/6/16

12:36 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Redwood Dr.

10:23 a.m.: A 24-year-old male arrested for false identification to peace officer and outside warrant on Country Club Dr. at Southwest Blvd.

10:37 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on RPX.

11:11 a.m.: A 26-year-old female and a 36-year-old male arrested for possession of marijuana and violation of probation on Redwood Dr.

1:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:40 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:41 p.m.: CPS referral on Avram Ave.

2:27 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

3:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:43 pm.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Lynne Conde Way.

3:59 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Burton Ave.

4:08 p.m.: Disturbance reported on RPX.

4:27 p.m.: CPS referral on Gaspar Ct.

5:07 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:27 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Avenida Cala.

6:38 p.m.: A 47-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Beverly Dr.

7:28 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on LaBath Ave. at RPX.

7:29 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

7:55 p.m.: A 35-year-old male arrested for public intoxication, obstruction/resisting peace officer and violation of probation on Commerce Blvd.

8:09 p.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for DUI on LaBath Ave. at RPX.

10:09 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

11:03 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Snyder Ln.

9/7/16

12:28 a.m.: Vandalism reported on Redwood Dr.

12:49 a.m.: A 60-year-old female arrested for vandalism on Redwood Dr.

4:24 a.m.: A 42-year-old male arrested for possession of stolen vehicle on Commerce Blvd.

7:57 a.m.: Missing person reported on Camino Colegio.

9:45 a.m.: Grand theft reported on Blair Ave.

10:41 a.m.: Stolen plates reported on Burton Ave.

12:54 p.m.: Hit and run reported NB RPX on ramp.

1:44 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Medical Center Dr.

2:08 p.m.: Burglary reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

2:30 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Lamont Ct.

3:02 p.m.: Violation of court order on Commerce Blvd.

3:14 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

3:14 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Redwood Dr.

3:21 p.m.: Violation of court order on Commerce Blvd.

3:21 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Southwest Blvd.

3:31 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

3:35 p.m.: Battery reported on Enterprise Dr.

3:57 p.m.: A 44-year-old male arrested for battery on person on Enterprise Dr.

4:33 p.m.: A 33-year-old male arrested for violation of court order on Commerce Blvd.

4:52 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Brett Ave.

5:40 p.m.: A juvenile arrested for petty theft on Brett Ave.

6:10 p.m.: CPS referral reported on Brett Ave.

6:16 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:36 p.m.: Hit and run reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

7:22 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gary Ct.

9:12 p.m.: Reckless driving reported on Snyder Ln.

10:35 p.m.: Suicide reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

11:19 p.m.: A 22-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on Medical Center Dr.

11:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

9/8/16

1:04 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Bruce Ave.

1:05 a.m.: A 43-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance on NB Hwy. 116 off ramp.

4:18 a.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.

9:52 a.m.: Battery on peace officer reported on Hinebaugh Creek Tr. at Professional Center Dr.

10:21 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Adrian Dr.

11:42 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on City Center Dr.

11:50 a.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Marissa Ct.

12:31 p.m.: Fraud reported on RPX.

12:35 p.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for violation of probation on City Center Dr.

2:12 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on San Francisco Way.

2:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Enterprise Dr.

2:52 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Emily Ave.

2:59 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on E. Cotati Ave. at Snyder Ln.

3:02 p.m.: A 34-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and outside warrant on Redwood Dr.

3:08 p.m.: A 39-year-old male arrested for cruelty to child, possession of controlled substance and a bench warrant on Redwood Dr.

3:20 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Montero Dr.

3:40 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

3:46 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:04 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

4:05 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Commerce Blvd.

5:31 p.m.: Subject with gun reported on Bilbao Ct.

6:10 p.m.: CPS referral on RPX.

6:28 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Avram Ave. at Commerce Blvd.

7:04 p.m.: A 21-year-old female arrested for brandishing firearm on Bilboa Ct.

7:55 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Camino Colegio.

8:08 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Bilboa Ct.

8:39 p.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Commerce Blvd. at RPX.

9:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.

9:54 p.m.: Battery reported on Corte Blanco.

10:41 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Cotati Ave.

11:04 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on RPX.

9/9/16

12:03 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Monique Pl.

1:12 a.m.: Vehicle pursuit reported on RPX at Snyder Ln.

3:20 a.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

4:12 a.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for violation of probation and disorderly conduct soliciting lewd act on Commerce Blvd.

8:08 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on State Farm Dr.

10:24 a.m.: Graffiti reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

12:03 p.m.: Fraud reported on Commerce Blvd.

12:51 p.m.: A 21-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, public intoxication and violation of probation on Bodway Pw. at Maurice Ave.

1:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Commerce Blvd.

1:24 p.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.

1:49 p.m.: A 36-year-old male arrested for robbery on Redwood Dr.

1:50 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Golf Course Dr.

1:58 p.m.: Grand theft reported on Redwood Dr.

2:12 p.m.: Stolen vehicle reported on Snyder Ln.

2:54 p.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on Commerce Blvd.

3:05 p.m.: Citizen filed crime report on Carlita Circle.

4:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Commerce Blvd.

6:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Laguna Dr.

6:42 p.m.: Fight reported on LaBath Ave.

7:13 p.m.: A 23-year-old male arrested for battery and vandalism on LaBath Ave.

8:00 p.m.: Suicide attempt reported on Enterprise Dr.

8:04 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Hollingsworth Circle.

10:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Country Club at RPX.

10:29 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.

10:30 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

10:42 p.m.: Auto burglary reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:48 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

10:48 p.m.: A 43-year-old male arrested for public intoxication on Redwood Dr.

11:20 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Elizabeth Ave.

9/10/16

12:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mitchell Dr.

12:15 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance on NB RPX on ramp.

1:40 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Camino Colegio.

3:18 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mandolin Way.

4:07 a.m.: A 47-year-old female arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Commerce Blvd. at Golf Course Dr.

4:22 a.m.: Battery reported on Mercedes Way at Mitchell Dr.

4:22 a.m.: Two 26-year-old males and a 21-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance, controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation and bench warrant on Golf Course Dr. at Redwood Dr.

7:22 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Raleys Towne Centre.

11:18 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Corte Blanco.

12:44 p.m.: Drunk driver reported on Southwest Blvd.

2:51 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Brett Ave.

3:04 p.m.: Suicide threats reported on Racquet Club Circle.

3:32 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Gold Way.

3:36 p.m.: Throwing items at vehicle reported on RPX.

3:49 p.m.: Petty theft reported on RPX.

4:10 p.m.: A 45-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia on Enterprise Dr.

4:39 p.m.: A 25-year-old female arrested for battery on spouse on Gold Way.

5:14 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hudis St.

7:36 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Bobbie Way.

9:46 p.m.: Drunk in public reported on Commerce Blvd.

10:04 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Lords Manor Way.

10:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Alta Ave.

10:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Montero Dr.

11:25 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Golf Course Dr.

11:42 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Beverly Dr.

9/11/16

12:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Mattice Ln.

12:05 a.m.: Disturbance reported on Davis Circle.

12:44 a.m.: Fight reported on Blair Ave.

5:15 a.m.: Fight reported on Redwood Dr.

12:33 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

1:38 p.m.: Wanted person reported on Santa Barbara Dr.

3:14 p.m.: Fight reported on LaBath Ave. at RPX.

3:21 p.m.: Petty theft reported on Redwood Dr.

4:18 p.m.: Battery reported on Mattice Ln.

4:53 p.m.: Narcotic activity reported on Commerce Blvd.

5:31 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Joanne Ct.

8:14 p.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident reported on RPX.

8:23 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Lancaster Dr. at Lindsay Ave.

9:18 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Santa Alicia Dr.

9:50 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Rancho Verde Circle.

9/12/16

1:30 a.m.: Drunk in public reported on Redwood Dr.

2:05 a.m.: Ambulance in route to traffic accident on Country Club Dr. at Golf Course

2:28 a.m.: A 27-year-old male arrested for threatening crime with intent to terrorize and DUI causing bodily injury on Country Club Dr.

3:44 a.m.: A 57-year-old female arrested for DUI on Parque Fuente.

7:06 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported at the end of Fairway Dr.

8:37 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Fairway Dr. at Golf Course Dr.

9:13 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Lassen Ct.

9:37 a.m.: CPS referral reported on Southwest Blvd.

10:08 a.m.: Stolen credit card reported on Doubletree Dr.

10:57 a.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Golf Course Dr.

11:44 a.m.: A 28-year-old male and a 26-year-old female arrested for making and passing fictitious check, defrauding an innkeeper, possession of narcotic controlled substance and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Doubletree Dr.

12:46 p.m.: Industrial accident reported on City Center Dr.

1:07 p.m.: Surrendered firearm on City Center Dr.

1:45 p.m.: Petty theft reported on E. Cotati Ave.

4:04 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Southwest Blvd.

4:15 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Roberts Lake Rd.

4:20 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Southwest Blvd.

4:27 p.m.: A 37-year-old male arrested for possession of narcotic controlled substance on Redwood Dr. at RPX.

5:00 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Padre Pkwy.

5:28 p.m.: CPS referral on Country Club Dr.

5:56 p.m.: Citizen crime report filed on Ellen Ct.

7:13 p.m.: Petty theft reported at Raleys Towne Centre.

8:30 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Santa Dorotea Circle.

9:05 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Burton Ave.

Cotati police calls

9/2/16

1:09 a.m.: A prowler reported on Santero Way.

2:20 a.m.: A 26-year-old male arrested for driving with suspended license, violation of probation and DUI causing bodily injury on Old Redwood Hwy.

4:51 p.m.: A 28-year-old male arrested for violation of probation, driving with suspended/revoked license and outside warrant on LaPlaza at Old Redwood Hwy.

11:45 p.m.: Disturbance reported on E. Sierra Ave.

9/3/16

10:11 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Charles St. at E. Cotati Ave.

9/4/16

12:20 a.m.: A 34-year-old male arrested for obstruction/resisting peace officer on Old Redwood Hwy.

10:32 a.m.: Suspicious person reported on Commerce Blvd.

11:13 a.m.: Non-injury traffic accident reported on Forno Way.

7:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported on Hwy. 116 S.

9:35 p.m.: Suspicious person reported at the dead end of Hwy. 116 S.

10:44 p.m.: Fireworks reported on E. Cotati Ave. at La Plaza.

9/5/16

2:02 a.m.: A 30-year-old male and a 27-year-old male arrested for possession of controlled substance with controlled substance paraphernalia, driving with revoked/suspended license, violation of post release into community and forged vehicle registration on Hwy 116 S.

3:24 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on W. Sierra Ave.

3:48 p.m.: A 40-year-old male arrested for battery on spouse on George St.

10:14 p.m.: Suspicious circumstances reported on Aaron St.

9/6/16

8:46 a.m.: Disturbance reported on El Rancho Dr.

5:09 p.m.: A 44-year-old female arrested for violation of probation on Old Redwood Hwy.

11:25 p.m.: Suspicious person reported on Old Redwood Hwy.

9/7/16

7:27 p.m.: A burglary reported on Lincoln Ave.