This year’s Hawaiian Luau bash in Penngrove turned out to be quite a success, as a greater number of people and families came to take in the Hawaiian food and watch dancers perform 11 different songs from the Taimalietane Dance Studio.

The guys and girls who perform are a dedicated bunch who gather around and support each other just like family. This is what keeps them motivated, as they wait for their cue to dance in bare feet and a chilly 60˚ breeze.

More people were in attendance this year over last year according to Kim Hanson, member of the Park Committee and longtime Penngrove business owner of JavAmore. “It’s our seventh year doing this,” she said. “We started off our first year as a fundraiser to purchase playground equipment and raised $50,000. So, it was so much fun that we just continued on with it.”

This night, Hanson has been working to prepare food alongside fellow fundraising committee member, Stan Pronzini, cooking up dishes such as Hawaiian chicken, Kalua pork, and Asian salad.

The meal is then served by local youth from the Penngrove 4-H program who are another dedicated group of kids working “To Make the Best Better,” like their motto says. As a mom with two kids in 4-H, Julie Stites says that serving food for the luau dinner party is one of the great things the kids do with 4-H.

“They are out working in the community, giving a lot back to the community,” she says, “What I like most about it is that it gives these kids life skills that they’ll take with them later.”

Ed Bercich, a 4-H member going on six years now, says that he enjoys serving his community and even aspires to be a cop when he’s older. Plus, he says, “I have fun and meet a lot of different people.”

Their group also assists with other Penngrove Social Firemen fundraising events throughout the year, actively supporting activities that the organization holds like the yearly Penngrove Parade and the Corned Beef and Cabbage feast.

Bercich, and his friends in 4-H, are certainly proud to be a part of serving their community, and the fact that these events are so successful in gathering people together and raising money for keeping up the park is something in which to take pride.

According to Hanson, “All of our fundraisers that we have throughout the year raise money that goes strictly for maintaining the park, and this year we’ve earmarked donations for a smaller structure for the front of the park.”

The Penngrove Social Firemen is a self-sufficient, community service organization that is not actually affiliated with the fire district.

It has seen many changes in membership over the years but has always striven to be a self-supporting entity that continues to provide a place where families can gather, and where people supporting people creates a better community for all.