Zane Cummings, 5, of Rohnert Park, places his hat on his heart as he stands for a moment of silence in honor of the terrorist attacks on the United States on 9-11-01 at his older brother's football game on Sunday, Sept. 11. The Warriors Mitey Mite football team were playing against Windsor at Cardinal Newman High School, and there was a moment of silence before kickoff. Zane's mother, Jessica, originally thought he was lost and took a moment to look for Zane and when she saw him, he was standing at attention all by himself.

Photo by Jessica Cummings