The folks at SunCal, current owners of the property previously owned by State Farm Insurance, has a lot of you-know-what type of kissing to do in order to get back into the good graces of the Rohnert Park City Council.

The property, since State Farm abandoned Rohnert Park in 2011, has become a blighted eyesore and a fire hazard. The city has taken matters into its own hands. After several attempts to get SunCal to maintain the property, the city did the abatement of weeds itself as well as mowing the lawns.

When it was time for Rohnert Park to be compensated for the work, SunCal had been nowhere to be found…until earlier this week.

Jay Bradford, a building official in Rohnert Park’s Development Services Department, told the city council at its meeting on Tuesday that SunCal had made a payment of $17,908.35 for the work that had been done through early September.

This issue was placed on the agenda before SunCal made its payment. Had they not made the payment, the council would have taken additional action.

Marilyn Ponton, the director of the Development Services Department, said the SunCal representatives were “apologetic and not happy the relationship had degenerated to this point.”

Mayor Gina Belforte and Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie did little to try to hide their disgust with SunCal, which also is expected in the future to submit plans for the development of a downtown area in Rohnert Park.

“I can’t believe you own that property…and we have to go through abate-

ment process to get you to take care of it,” Belforte said. “My concern is that it’s the beginning of a horrible relationship. I guess any promises (from SunCal) will be taken with a grain of salt. Anything we do, make sure have I’s dotted and T’s crossed. I think it’s a precursor to the way relationship is going to go. I hope I’m wrong.”

Mackenzie’s feeling for SunCal had been known since summer. And he feels no different now than he did.

“The responsibility lies squarely with the owners of property,” Mackenzie said. “These are people who presumably are going to come back in front of us with development plans. The couldn’t try any harder to get me in a state of mind to look at anything they propose in the most negative of lights. We are not required to approve whatever they submit. I think they would be well served to come out very quickly with an implementation plan that restores their property to where it’s not an eyesore. I do not look at them in a kind light.”

Bradford and Ponton both said there is another round of weed abatement and maintenance coming up for the property. If there is another delay in getting a payment, Bradford and Ponton said they’d have to appear again before the city council for action.

A major concern for Belforte was whether the city would be liable in case one of the trees, which appear dry and brittle, were to come down and cause damage. They were assured by the city attorney that SunCal would be liable.