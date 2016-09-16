Ceres Project is preparing for its annual event: The Harvest of the Heart on Sept. 17.

Ten volunteers are needed with carpentry skills that can attach hardware, do lifting and set up the Ceres garden. Contact Caroline Banuelos at (707) 829-5833 ext. 202 for more information.

Ceres Community Project energizes communities by linking what we eat and how people care for each other with the health of people and planet. Ceres’ commitment is to use foods that are the healthiest for the person as well as for the planet. These healthy foods are fresh, organic, nourishing, nutrient-rich, seasonal, minimally processed, grown sustainably, and local whenever possible. Having been spared from commercial processing, fresh whole foods are steeped in healthy minerals.