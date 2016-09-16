Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lisa Orloff, along with RP Vice Mayor Jake Mackenzie, and Councilwoman Pam Stafford, welcomed Ronnie Rao, owner of Ronnie’s to the city with a ribbon cutting and after-hours mixer. Ronnie's has a taproom, a full deli, a grill (which serves hamburgers and French fries), the only walk-in humidor around, an extensive selection of local beers and wines and hard to find spirits. Ronnie's is located at 1460 E. Cotati Ave. in Rohnert Park. Photo courtesy of RP Chamber of Commerce