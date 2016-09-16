I turned 69 this year. Wow! My life did not turn out how I thought it would.

I’m so glad!

I have learned a lot of my homegrown instincts were deeply flawed. However, I have also learned those instincts can be replaced by the wisdom that comes from personal experiences and a lot of mistakes. So my article today is simply a hodgepodge of some of the stuff I have learned, and am still learning.

Spontaneity is good

Spontaneity can open the door to things you might never have considered. Spontaneity doesn’t mean impulsiveness or randomness; it refers to our saying “yes: to opportunities that might be different, or even scary. In fact, spontaneity opens new worlds to us. It is spontaneity which helps get us unstuck.

For example, when I turned 62 back in 2008, I found myself out of work at the beginning of the Great Recession.

I spontaneously went down to the Santa Rosa Senior Center and volunteered to share some of the knowledge I had gained as a university professor to a small group of “seasoned adults” (my own term for seniors).

The response was amazing, and now I have the opportunity to share that same knowledge through thousands of presentations and books.

It was spontaneity that started it all.

Value a little compulsion

When I changed my career in 2008, my thinking also changed. I do a lot of research day and night – not because I have to, but because it is a passion.

I now live a life of deep satisfaction and have come to understand the compulsion that drives musicians, artists and writers.

The more we discover about ourselves (and this can involve a lot of painful discoveries) the more we discover what we love to do.

It’s never too late

unless you say it is

Research is revealing how our brains hate any kind of change.

“What if it doesn’t work?” “You’ve tried that before!” “What if you fail?”

However, we also know that our brains love to create. They love to extract information and file it away to create something in the future.

For example, let me tell you about Ernie. I met Ernie when I was doing a 10-week seminar a number of years ago. My subject was “Our Brains Believe What We Tell Them.” Ernie approached me in a walker after the third session and shared this story.

“I turned 92 before beginning your seminar three weeks ago. I remember looking at myself in the bathroom mirror and saying to my reflection, ‘92! Boy, that’s really old! I guess this is the beginning of the end.’ After attending your seminars, I realized that when I said, ‘This is the beginning of the end,’ my brain was agreeing with me. You’re right! This is the beginning of the end!’

So last week, I returned to the same mirror and pronounced, ‘Wait a minute! 92? In less than 10 years I’ll be 100: and 10 years after that I’ll be 110. My goodness! I’ve got almost 20 more years to live!’ So I went to my computer and signed up for a couple of courses through UC Berkeley on French and Calculus.”

It is never too late…unless you say it is!

Expect the unexpected;

make peace with it

I found this last excerpt in the October 2016 issue of Psychology Today, and am simply quoting it here. “When the unexpected is not to your liking but you cannot change it, make peace with it.”

Fifteen years ago, the unexpected happened to me. A seemingly acute viral infection turned into a chronic illness. At the time, I was on the faculty at the University of California at Davis School of Law and was active in my community.

This unexpected turn forced me to trade the classroom and the world outside for life inside my house, often in bed. I was angry and filled with self-blame.

It took me years to realize the battle I was waging was significantly adding mental anguish to my physical suffering.

This realization encouraged me to take a realistic look at the human condition, including the unpredictable nature of life and the lack of control over much that happens.

It wasn’t easy to confront these facts head-on, but in the end, it was liberating. It changed the focus of my attention from what my life had once been to how it was now, and this enabled me to build a new life.

I started by cultivating self-compassion.

Instead of using my mental energy to fight my new situation, I learned to speak kindly to myself – the way I’d speak to a loved one in need of comfort. And so I might say, “It’s hard to miss so many special occasions.”

When I began to treat myself kindly, something surprising happened.

Not only did my mental suffering ease, but I was able to see possibilities in the life I did have.

From my bed, I began to study classical music. I started growing bonsai trees indoors. And I began to write about chronic pain and illness to try to help others in my situation. It gave my life purpose again.

Remember this. A tree that cannot bend will break in the wind.

Expecting the unexpected allows you to weather life’s storms without breaking.

