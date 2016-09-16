Sonoma State University will present a collection of works by nationally and internationally recognized artists working in the centuries-old technique of woodcut in “Ink, Paper, Wood: Contemporary Woodcuts,” through Oct. 16 in the University Art Gallery. Admission to the gallery is free, parking is $5-$8 on campus.

Woodcut is a method of printmaking in which artists cut away the outlines of an image from a block of wood, roll ink across the remaining raised sections of the wood, and run the paper-covered block through a press.

The resulting print is called a woodcut.

Among the artists included in the exhibition are Sandow Birk, John Buck, Roger Herman, Tom Huck, Anish Kapoor, Nicola Lopez, Jennifer Nuss, Judy Pfaff, David Salle, Dana Schutz, Kiki Smith and Tomas Vu.

The University Art Gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and weekends, noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, call (707) 664-2295.