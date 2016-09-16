Friday September 16, 2016
Volume 24 Issue 33
|Summer swimming extended at Benicia pool
The summer public swimming season has been extended on Saturdays and Sundays at the Benicia Pool through Sept. 25.
Fall Saturday swimming lessons have been added.
Starting Saturday, Sept. 3, a four-week session will meet every Saturday for 28 minutes per week.
The cost is $30 for Rohnert Park residents ($37 for non-residents).
There will be an evening lap swim at Honeybee Pool this fall, Monday through Friday from 6:30-8 p.m.
Lap swimming is free to Callinan Sports and Fitness Center members and adult memberships are $27 per month.
Drop-ins are welcome for $5 per visit or $4 for youth, seniors or disabled.