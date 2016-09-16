Kimberly Bricker is an outstanding educator who dedicated her life to impacting the lives of youth.

Bricker retired in June 2015 after a very lengthy career as a teacher, counselor and principal. She graduated from Rancho Cotate High School and had instrumental teachers, namely in her English classes. Kimberly worked nights at the Foster Freeze so that she was able to attend Sonoma State University, where she graduated with a BA in English and Physical Education.

Bricker was so inspired by her high school English teachers that she wanted to become an educator.

She also attended the University of San Francisco, receiving her Master of Arts and Counseling and received her Service Credentials for Preliminary Administrative Services.

Returning to her roots

After receiving her teaching credential, she returned to her alma mater, Rancho Cotate High, to teach English.

Kimberly was also a principal at Phoenix High School, a Director of Student Services, a counselor at the Ranch and Creekside Middle School, an assistant principal at Mountain Shadows Middle School and retired as a counselor from RCHS.

While teaching at the Ranch, she started the Peer Helping Group (1988), an elective that connected students with the community.

Peer Helping required students to dedicate 10 hours a week to community service and really help to connect students to the community.

Many of these students became invested in their service projects, such as volunteering with autistic kids, becoming reading mentors and volunteered at the teen pregnancy center. This program grew from 20 students to more than 100. Bricker sees students as leaders of the future and untapped resources. She encountered many students who wanted to give back and just needed a tool or resources to be able to do just that.

Counseling her calling

After becoming a principal, Kimberly returned to being a counselor because that’s where her heart was…working directly with the students.

She worked on college prep, went to college nights and worked with the community to establish resources for her students. Bricker’s job as an educator went well beyond the regular 9-5 routine and she dedicated many numerous nights, weekends and early mornings to her students. She loved her longtime career as an educator and knows that her career was truly her life passion.

Lots of projects

Kimberly served on so many projects such as being a public speaker representing districts in a variety of settings, initiated and chaired a committee to develop a school/police handbook, volunteered for numerous community organizations and events, was a district liaison with the Cotati Police Dept. and Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety and recruited and coordinated county wide teams to implement the Gun Violence Information for Teens (G.I.F.T.) program.

Bricker was also affiliated with the US Autism & Aspergers Association, the American Association of School Counselors and the California Association of School Counselors.

Bricker says it was an absolute privilege to work with the students and their families and she still remains in contact with several of her former students.