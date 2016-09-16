ADULT PROGRAMS

Introduction to Ukulele for Adults

Join us for a class where all things are ukulele on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. This Introduction to Ukulele class, with local musician Scott Gifford, covers some basic chords and will have you playing a handful of songs before you know it. Space is limited to 20 adults. Sign up at the reference desk.

Master Gardeners workshop: “Landscape

Design for Year-Round Color”

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners offer a free workshop, “Landscape Design for Year-Round Color,” on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 10:30 a.m.

Galápagos Islands through the Lens of Color

Follow along as Rebecca Detrich, a Grosvenor Teacher Fellow with National Geographic, guides us through an exploration of color in the Galápagos Islands on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 2 p.m.

Rebecca is the Education Director at Westminster Woods Camp and Conference Center, near Occidental. Join us to explore color in nature, and the connections between the Galápagos and our home community.

Book discussion group

Our group will discuss “The Arsonist,” by Sue Miller on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Basic library Internet

Learn to use the library catalog and databases on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 10-11 a.m. Sign up in advance in person at the information desk or call 584-9121 ext. 0920.

CHILDREN AND TEEN PROGRAMS

Celebrate Roald Dahl Day

Join us for a birthday party for the great author on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m.

We will celebrate with food from his book “Revolting Recipes,” fun activities and a showing of the film-based on the book “The Fantastic Mr. Fox.”

Mindful Minis (Ages 6-11)

Join us for a playful yoga practice and exploration of mindfulness through fun activities at the Kids Yoga and Meditation workshop on Friday, Sept. 16 at 4 p.m. Children will learn tools to use at home and school to increase their awareness, self-esteem, balance and calmness. We are hosting four classes this fall. Space is limited. Register at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Library children’s desk or call 584-9121. All classes are Friday afternoons at 4 p.m.

Pam Brown Story Time

Children between the ages of 2-6 can enjoy stories, songs and crafting with storyteller Pam Brown at her monthly Saturday family story time on Sept. 17 at 11 a.m.

Homework Help on Tuesdays

Free coaching in the Homework Help program at the Rohnert Park-Cotati Regional Library is available on Tuesdays, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Homework assistance is provided for grades K-12. There will be help with all subjects on a drop-in basis while school is in session.

Weekly Story times

Story times: Baby Time (0-18 months) Thursdays 10 a.m.; Toddler Time (18-35 months) Thursdays, 11 a.m.; Preschool Story Time (3-5 years) Fridays 10:30 a.m.

Read to a dog

The Read to a Dog reading program takes place every Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m., and every Saturday from 2-3 p.m. year round. Come sign up that afternoon to read to an appreciative dog.

All events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at 584-9121 or visit www.sonomalibrary.org.