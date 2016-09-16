The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety arrested a man early in the morning on Sept. 3 for firing a rifle into the air during a confrontation with a couple from the East Bay.

Officers responded after several calls were made concerning several gunshots in the 7200 block of Burton Avenue in Rohnert Park. Upon arrival, officers stopped a vehicle leaving the area and detained the occupants – an East Bay man and woman. They told officers they had pulled over in front of Technology Middle School on Burton Avenue to check their GPS and talk. As they sat in their vehicle, a male, identified as Jonathan Sanchez-De Paz, 25, of Rohnert Park, came out of a house from across the street and confronted the couple.

Sanchez-De Paz, according to a RPDPS press release, accused the male victim of assaulting a female, a claim both the man and woman in the car denied. The victims then noticed another man, 29-year-old Jose Avalos-Hernandez of Rohnert Park standing in the driveway across the street holding a rifle. As the confrontation continued, Avalos-Hernandez, according to the RPDPS, began firing the rifle into the air.

The victims identified Sanchez-De Paz as the one who initially confronted the male victim, and Avalos-Hernandez as the one who fired the rifle. During a probation search of Avalos-Hernandez’s room a .223 caliber rifle was located with high capacity magazines. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail for negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of high capacity magazines, brandishing a firearm, and violation of probation and is being held on $35,000 bail. Sanchez-De Paz was booked into Sonoma County Jail for violation of probation where he is being held on $50,000 bail.