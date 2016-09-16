Cougars pile up more than 700 yards on offense but can’t stop Analy in 63-46 loss in opener

Rancho Cotate High School’s Jake Simmons did just about everything one could ask of a quarterback in the season opener against Analy on Sept. 2.

In fact, he did more than any quarterback in the history of the school in a single game by passing for 562 yards and six touchdowns, both school records.

Unfortunately for the Cougars, Simmons’ record-setting performance resulted in a 63-46 loss to the Tigers in Sebastopol. It’s not a stretch to say defense was neither team’s strongest asset, but the Tigers barely played just enough of it to notch their second victory of the season while the Cougars fell to 0-1.

This marked the second consecutive game in which Analy got the better of the Cougars. Last season, the Tigers knocked Rancho Cotate out of the North Coast Section Div. III playoffs 45-27.

The performance of the Cougars’ defense was disappointing to Conroy because of the numerous mental errors.

“We did a poor job on defense…the whole thing fell apart,” Rancho Cotate coach Ed Conroy said. “The offense scored and kept us in the game. We watched film of the game on Saturday, and our defensive players realized how many mistakes we made.”

The Cougars travel to Redwood City tonight to take on Sequoia High in a non-league contest. Sequoia won its opener over Santa Cruz 41-0 but lost its next game to Hillsdale of San Mateo 47-31.

Conroy expects his team to perform better against Sequoia.

“I think they’re going to respond,” he said. “We had two pretty good days of practice. Sequoia runs the ball pretty well and they’ve got some kids who can play, but I don’t think they’re anywhere near Analy.”

Simmons, a junior, connected on 30 of 39 passes with no interceptions. Simmons also was Rancho Cotate’s top rusher with 64 yards on 8 attempts. In all, Rancho Cotate’s offense churned out 749 yards.

Jaelen Ward latched on to 12 of Simmons’ passes for 171 yards and a touchdown, while teammate Logan Reese had four receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Simmons’ counterpart, senior Analy quarterback Jack Newman, also had a stellar night, as he put up big numbers with 434 yards and six touchdowns. Newman completed 22 of 38 passes with no interceptions.

“That kid’s probably the best thrower we’re going to face all season…at least I hope so,” Conroy said. “I don’t think there’s a better one, unless it’s our kid.”

The Cougars scored first on an acrobatic 42-yard touchdown reception by AJ Vallejos on the game’s opening drive. But Analy, powered by the elusive yet powerful running back Osirus Zamora (13 carries, 161 yards and 2 TDs), responded with a pair of touchdowns – a 55-yard run by Zamora and a 23-yard TD catch by Anthony Ponzo – to go up 14-7.

Ward’s 10-yard scoring reception from Simmons and a missed PAT left the score at 14-13 in Analy’s favor. The Tigers stretched their advantage to 21-13 when Zamora reached the end zone with a 64-yard scoring reception. Rancho Cotate tied the game late in the second quarter on a 23-yard scoring pass from Simmons to Logan Reese (Simmons completed a two-point conversion to Ward).

It looked as if the game would be even going into the half, but the Tigers put together a long but quick scoring drive, ending with a 6-yard scoring pass from Newman to Zamora for a 28-21 halftime lead.

Then, the Tigers took control of the contest when Ponzo rambled 85 yards with the second half kickoff to put them up 35-21.

Rancho Cotate got second-half scores by Peyton Whetstone (32-yard TD reception), Kobi Buckley (12-yard TD reception), Tanielu Guerrero (3-yard run) and Vallejos (21-yard TD reception).