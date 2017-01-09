January 9, 2017

HotSpot eatery in Cotati catches fire, nobody gets injured

  • Here are remnants of the Dec. 31 fire that did nearly $100,000 in damage to the HotSpot restaurant in Cotati. The Rancho Adobe Fire District extinguished the fire within 20 minutes. Irene Hilsendager

Restaurant suffers nearly $100,000 in damage Dec. 31

The Hot Spot opened in 2014 and has gained a foothold in the local eatery scene by catering to late-night diners who are hungry after frequenting the local bars in downtown Cotati. The HotSpot’s doors would stay open until 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

 

Kimberly’s mother finds coping hard

Not a day goes by that Jennifer Kimberly’s emotions don’t get the best of her.

Cotati, RP join quiet zone effort

Both the city councils for Cotati and Rohnert Park have instructed their respective city managers to enter discussions with Sonoma County for a joint application for quiet zones on the Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit crossings.

A steal for the Seawolves

Sonoma State University’s Jessica Mitz steals the ball

TMS design lab opens new world for students

Technology Middle School is moving forward in their expansion of classes and curriculum with the remodel of what was once a facility for district maintenance into a new design lab.

Memorial for a friend

A makeshift memorial

Poll

Are you expecting 2017 to be a better year than 2016?
Yes, Donald Trump will be the President of the United States.
No, Donald Trump will be the President of the United States.
Not sure. Donald Trump will be the President of the United States.