February 5, 2017

RP adds seven to public safety

  • The new and promoted staff for the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety is, from left, Christine Palm, Dana Benavides, Joel Auerbach, Matthew Huot, Sean Huot, Jennifer McAllister, Chief Brian Masterson, Jim Thompson, Kelly Koffler, Commander Aaron Johnson and Commander Mike Bates. Photo courtesy of Don Schwartz

Longtime officer also promoted to rank of sergeant

The City of Rohnert Park swore in seven new staff members to the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety and celebrated the promotion of a longtime officer to sergeant in a ceremony held Jan. 23. The new hires include four graduates from Rancho Cotate High School. 

 

Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study

The Cotati City Council took initial steps in what possibly could be water and sewer rate increases by unanimously voting at its last meeting (Jan. 24) to execute a professional services agreement with the Reed Group to prepare a water and sewer rate study not to exceed $49,250.

A crab feast at Community Center

Rancho Cotate Boosters Pasta & Crab Feed fundraiser

Lambrecht, Stain score 12 apiece in Credo girls’ loss

Credo High against Sonoma Academy

Newspaper gives students a Voice In Education

In education, the word voice refers to opinions, beliefs and importance in a school community. Teachers will use the concept of voice in reference to the teaching of students. 

Community Events Calendar February 3, 2017 through February 16, 2017

Events February 3 - 16

