January 21, 2017
Man arrested on sexual assault charges  Uploaded January 20, 2017 12:00 am

Man arrested on sexual assault charges

Victim was developmentally disabled

Transient jailed on $500,000 bail

 

If humans can get flu shots…why can’t chickens?

During a break from the recent inclement weather, a group of chickens seem to be hanging out in the Walgreens

Human trafficking hits home

Human trafficking in recent years has become a major problem for law enforcement agencies in Northern California. And the Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety has been busy raising awareness of this issue.

Sports

Cougars crush Wildcats on pitch

The Cougars’ next home game is Monday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m., against Cardinal Newman of Santa Rosa.

Magnified

Plenty reasons to smile for Dr. Anthony Lieu

Dr. Anthony Lieu has come a long way since he and his brother were in refugee camps.

Community

Marching in John’s memory

Sonoma Raceway will host the sixth John's March on Saturday, Jan. 21

